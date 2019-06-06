EU Parliament: 4-party alliance between People’s Party, Socialists and Democrats, Liberals, and Greens. “Common ambition for next legislative term”

(Brussels) The leaders of the four largest political groups in the European Parliament (People’s Party – EPP, Socialists and Democrats – S&D, Liberals and Democrats – ALDE, Greens) have agreed on a “political process aimed at defining a common ambition for the next legislative period”. In a meeting between their respective leaders – Manfred Weber, Udo Bullmann, Guy Verhofstadt, Ska Keller and Philippe Lamberts – it was decided that the political content to which the upcoming President of the European Commission is expected to commit “in order to enjoy a broad and stable majority in the European Parliament” is to be defined starting from 12 June, before “the next European Council”. Encouraged by the high turnout in the European elections in May, the leaders wrote in a joint statement, “it is our common intent to engage constructively with each other, taking into account” our fellow citizens’ “demands for change, in order to demonstrate that the European Union can deliver for each and everyone”.