Denmark: Social Democrats win. The headlines in European newspapers. “Headwinds for populism”

The Jyllands-Posten website welcomes the fact that 41-year-old Social Democrats leader, Mette Frederiksen, “is set to become the country’s youngest ever prime minister”, today’s top news headline reads. Another top news headline in the Danish daily is the “massive decline” of the Danish People’s Party, which has more than halved since the previous election: “the biggest political defeat since 1973”, when the Social Democrats lost 24% of the vote. “Old parties win over new parties” is the headline in the Kristeligt Dagblad, which dedicates an article to the Christian Democratic Party, led by Isabella Arendt, which came within 200 votes of returning to Parliament after 14 years: the first projections were proven wrong by the final vote count. In neighbouring Sweden, the Dagens Nyheter’s top headline is “red block wins majority. Headwinds for populism”. The focus is on the first declarations from Mette Frederiksen, who is “seeking a purely Social Democrat government”, since the vote shows people want “a new direction” for Denmark.

The Danish vote also makes the headlines (although not the top headlines) in European newspapers: the headline in the British newspaper The Guardian is “Centre-left Social Democrats victorious in Denmark”, with the subheading: “Danes follow Nordic trend away from populism, but leader Mette Frederiksen could struggle to form coalition”. “Social Democrats victorious in Denmark consolidate their progress in Nordic countries”, the Spanish daily El Pais reads. The focus in France is on D-Day celebrations today, but Le Monde writes about Denmark: “Social Democrats win general election”. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in Germany dedicates a video to the news, with the headline: “Danish Government: Social Democrats take the helm”.