Migranti: Alarm phone, “imbarcazione con 75 persone a bordo non più raggiungibile”

Una imbarcazione con 75 persone a bordo nella zona Sar di Malta non è più raggiungibile telefonicamente. Ne dà notizia Alarm Phone, che riceve le telefonate delle persone in difficoltà nel Mediterraneo. “Da qualche ora l’Mrcc (Maritime rescue coordination centre) di Malta rifiuta di fornire informazioni sull’avvistamento della barca e finalmente hanno iniziato l’operazione di salvataggio”.

In the early morning the Alarmphone was in contact with a boat with 75ppl in the SAR zone of #Malta. Now the boat is not reachable anymore. Since hours MRCC Malta refuses info if they spotted the boat and finally started the rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/B8erZQbQGi

