Approfondimenti
Attentati Sri Lanka
Notre Dame in fiamme
Papa in Marocco
Strage Nuova Zelanda
Papa ad Abu Dhabi
Tutti
Mediterraneo

Migranti: Alarm phone, “imbarcazione con 75 persone a bordo non più raggiungibile”

Una imbarcazione con 75 persone a bordo nella zona Sar di Malta non è più raggiungibile telefonicamente. Ne dà notizia Alarm Phone, che riceve le telefonate delle persone in difficoltà nel Mediterraneo. “Da qualche ora l’Mrcc (Maritime rescue coordination centre) di Malta rifiuta di fornire informazioni sull’avvistamento della barca e finalmente hanno iniziato l’operazione di salvataggio”.

© Riproduzione Riservata

Quotidiano

Quotidiano - Italiano

Territori
Accetta l'informativa sulla privacy