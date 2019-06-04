Work: Eurostat, EU unemployment rate at historic low. But 15 million people are still without a job

(Brussels) The countries with the lowest unemployment rate are – in order – the Czech Republic, Germany and the Netherlands. By contrast, the worst unemployment rates were again recorded in Greece, Spain and Italy. This is according to Eurostat, which released the latest figures on unemployment in Europe today. “In the euro area”, that is, in the 19 countries using the single currency, the “seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.6% in April 2019, down from 7.7% in March 2019 and from 8.4% in April 2018. “This is the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since August 2008”, a statement from Eurostat explains. In the EU28, however, the unemployment rate “was 6.4% in April 2019, stable compared with March 2019 and down from 7.0% in April 2018”. This remains the lowest rate recorded since January 2000. According to Eurostat, 15.802 million men and women in the EU28 (of whom 12.529 million in the euro area) were unemployed in April 2019. Compared with March 2019, the number of persons unemployed decreased by 108,000 across the EU.