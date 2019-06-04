Training: U-Multirank, a tool to identify the best universities. Top performing universities are in France, Sweden and the Netherlands.

(Brussels) The latest international university rankings, compiled by comparing 1,700 universities from 96 countries, are now online at www.umultirank.org. U-Multirank compares the performances of universities in areas such as: relations with the labour market, interdisciplinary and international publications, student mobility, etc. EDHEC Business School (France), Chalmers University of Technology (Sweden), and the University of Groningen (the Netherlands) are among the top performers. Results show that the more universities cooperate internationally, the better they perform. Commenting on the data, Commissioner for Education, Culture and Youth, Tibor Navracsics, said: “we work towards creating a European Education Area where everyone gets the best education and can study freely across borders”. The reference is to the Commission’s “European Universities” initiative, which received a 60 million funding and aims to support the establishment of highly competitive, inclusive transnational universities. Meanwhile, not only does U-Multirank “continue to provide valuable information for applicants”, Commissioner Navracsics went on to explain, but it also allows “users to create their own personalised rankings by selecting performance indicators on teaching and learning, international orientation, knowledge transfer, regional engagement and research”.