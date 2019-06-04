European Commission: the i-Portunus project about mobility for artists. “Boosting creativity and competitiveness”

(Brussels) The second of the three timeframes to submit applications for the European Commission’s i-Portunus project, in support of European mobility for artists, has just been opened. The aim is to help up to 500 artists establish or improve collaborations and create new works, by enabling them to go abroad for 15 to 85 days. Funded with one million euros, the project looks to performing and visual arts. Over 1,200 applications were submitted in April, during the first stage for submissions. “Cross-border mobility for artists is essential to boost creativity and competitiveness in our cultural industries”, Tibor Navracsics, commissioner for education, culture, youth and sports, believes. “We will keep supporting mobility for artists this year and the next, so we can start a specific initiative in the future”. Actually, the European Commission has already planned to invest another 1.5 million euros in similar projects next year, so as to get ready for 2021, when mobility for artists and culture professionals is expected to be permanently included in the new Creative Europe programme. Applications can be submitted until 24th June (at 02:00 pm). The call includes an option for group mobility (up to five people), an option for segmented mobility (up to three trips of at least five days each, for a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 85 days) and additional support for artists with special needs. The third stage of the call will be opened in early July.