EU: €100 million to help Mozambique ravaged by cyclones Idai and Kenneth

Some pictures from Neven Mimica’s visit to Mozambique

(Brussels) 100 million euro “to help Mozambique recover from the devastating effects of cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which hit the country in March and April this year”. The announcement, made by Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, at the International Donors Pledging Conference held on June 1 in Beira, one of the areas hardest hit by the cyclones, was confirmed by the European Commission today. Commissioner Nimica stated: “The European Union is founded on solidarity: solidarity between its Member States and solidarity with its partner countries worldwide. That is why I am here today, in Mozambique, to announce that the EU will mobilise €100 million to support the country in its efforts to recover, rebuild infrastructure and strengthen resilience. We will also be supporting Malawi and Zimbabwe, which have also been affected by the cyclones”. During his visit, Commissioner Mimica met the President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, and also visited the Hospital of Beira.