Pope Francis: audience, “communion wins over divisions, isolation, the mentality that absolutizes the private space”

(Foto Vatican Media/SIR)

“Communion wins over divisions, over isolation, over the mentality that absolutizes the private space”, Pope Francis said, commenting on the “reconstitution” of the twelve apostles, after Judas’ suicide. “Judas preferred death to life and followed the example of the wicked, whose way is like darkness and leads to ruin – the Pope explained during today’s audience, commenting on the Acts of the Apostles -, whereas the Eleven choose life and blessing, and become responsible for passing it on throughout history, from generation to generation, from the people of Israel to the Church”. “Luke the Evangelist shows us that after the defection of one of the Twelve, who created a wound in the community’s body, there is a need for his place to be taken by another”, Pope Francis continued: “And who could take it? Peter suggests the requirement: the new member must have been a disciple of Jesus since the beginning, that is, since his baptism in the Jordan, until the end, that is, until his ascension to Heaven. The group of the Twelve has to be reconstituted”. “This is the beginning of the practice of community discernment, which consists in seeing the reality with the eyes of God, in a spirit of unity and communion”, the Pope said: “There are two candidates: Joseph Barsabbas and Matthias. So the whole community prays like this: ‘You, Lord, who know the hearts of all, show which one of these two you have chosen to take the place … from which Judas turned away’. And the Lord by means of a lot indicates Matthias, who joins the Eleven. “The body of the Twelve is thus reconstituted”, Pope Francis said, which is “a sign that communion wins over divisions, over isolation, over the mentality that absolutizes the private space, a sign that communion is the first witness borne by the Apostles”. Jesus, after all, had said: “This is how all will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another”.