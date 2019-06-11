EU: Stop child labour. Mogherini, “152 million children exploited worldwide”

“Today, an estimated 152 million children are victims of child labour worldwide. These 152 million children are being denied their right to have access to education and to a safe living environment”. This is according to a joint statement by the High Representative Federica Mogherini (pictured) and the European Commission on the occasion of the World Day against Child Labour, which is celebrated tomorrow, 12 June. The European Union thus intends to reiterate “its strong commitment towards guaranteeing the fundamental human rights of every child, as defined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”. “This year, as we mark the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the 20th anniversary of the International Labour Organisation Convention on the Worst Forms of Child Labour – representing the cornerstone of international protection of children’s rights – the need to see more results towards eliminating child labour is even more blatant”. “Prioritising the fight against child labour in all relevant sectors and policies, in particular education, responsible business, vocational training, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, facilitating school to work transition, is key to reach the 2025 UN target. We are taking action using all the tools at our disposal, ranging from development cooperation, political and human rights dialogues, to social and trade policies”.