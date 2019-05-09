EU Council: Sibiu Declaration, “united, we are stronger in this increasingly unsettled and challenging world”

Sibiu, 9 maggio: i leader europei riuniti per il vertice straordinario in vista delle elezioni Ue

(from our correspondent in Sibiu) “We, the Leaders of the European Union, have gathered in Sibiu to discuss and look ahead to our common future”. Thus begins the “Sibiu Declaration” approved by the 27 EU leaders gathered in the Romanian town to attend the informal, extraordinary meeting ahead of the European elections. “In a few weeks, Europeans will elect their representatives in the European Parliament, forty years after they first exercised this fundamental right. A Europe re-united in peace and democracy is but one of many achievements”. “Since its inception, the European Union, driven by its values and freedoms, has provided stability and prosperity across Europe, within and beyond its borders. Over the years, it has grown into a major player on the international scene. Gathering around half a billion citizens, with a competitive single market, it is a leader in worldwide trade, and shapes global politics”. The document reads: “We reaffirm our belief that united, we are stronger in this increasingly unsettled and challenging world. We recognise our responsibility as Leaders to make our Union stronger and our future brighter, while recognising the European perspective of other European States”.