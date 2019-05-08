Pope Francis: audience, Jean Vanier “great man of the Church”, who “worked for the poorest, for the most marginalised”

“A great man of the Church who died yesterday”. This is how Pope Francis paid tribute to Jean Vanier, the founder of the “L’Arche” community and the “Faith and Light” movement, in his off-the-cuff remarks following his greetings to the French-speaking faithful. “He worked for the poorest, for the most marginalised, even for those who were sentenced to death in their mother’s womb, as their parents were persuaded not to give birth to them”, Pope Francis continued off the cuff: “And he received them and gave them life”. “May Jean Vanier be an example for all of us, and help us from heaven!”, the Pope exclaimed: “God bless him”.