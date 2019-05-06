Pope in Bulgaria: Mass with First Communions, “we are brothers and sisters” and “our law is love”

“You have come here from every corner of this ‘Land of Roses’ to take part in a wonderful celebration. I am sure you will never forget this day: your first encounter with Jesus in the sacrament of the Eucharist. One of you might ask me: How can we meet Jesus? He lived a long time ago, but then he died and was laid in the tomb! It is true: Jesus carried out an immense act of love to save human beings of all times. He remained in the tomb for three days, but we know – the Apostles and many other witnesses who saw him alive have assured us – that God, his Father and ours, raised him up. Now Jesus is alive and is here with us. That is why we can encounter him today in the Eucharist. We do not see him with our physical eyes, but we do see him with the eyes of faith”, Pope Francis said, addressing the 245 children who received their First Holy Communion at the Sacred Heart Church in Rakovsky, Bulgaria. In his homily during the Mass, the Holy Father recalled that “First Communion is, above all, a celebration. We celebrate Jesus, who wants to remain always by our side. He will always be with us. This celebration was made possible also thanks to our parents and grandparents, our families and our communities, who have helped us to grow in the faith”. According to the Pope, “some miracles can only take place if we have a heart like yours: a heart capable of sharing, dreaming, feeling gratitude, trusting and respecting other people. Making your First Communion shows that you want to be closer to Jesus every day, to grow in friendship with him and to lead other people to share in the joy he wants us to feel. The Lord needs you, because he wants to work the miracle of bringing his joy to many of your friends and family members”. “This is our identity card”, he concluded: “God is our Father, Jesus is our brother, the Church is our family. All of us are brothers and sisters, and our law is love”.