Pope in Bulgaria: at refugee centre in Sofia, “world of migrants and refugees is a cross for humanity”

“Thank you! The children… They bring joy to your journey; your journey which is not always a pleasant one… And then there is the pain of leaving your homeland and trying to integrate in another country… There is always hope… Today the world of migrants and refugees is something of a cross, a cross for humanity, and the cross is many people who suffer… I thank you, for your good will, and I wish the best to you and to your fellow citizens whom you left in your homeland. God bless you, and pray for me”, Pope Francis said to the families accommodated in the “Vrazhdebna” refugee centre on the outskirts of Sofia, where he met some 50 people, parents and children, from Syria and Iraq.