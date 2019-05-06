Environment: Eurobarometer, citizens are concerned about protection of biodiversity and support EU action

(Brussels) Europeans are deeply concerned about the state of nature and the environment and strongly support EU action in this field. This is the main outcome of a Eurobarometer survey released today in Brussels. According to the new survey (27,634 citizens were polled between 4 and 20 December last year), “awareness is generally increasing on the meaning of biodiversity, its importance, threats and measures to protect it”. Citizens’ opinions are “in line with the goals of the EU biodiversity strategy to 2020 – a statement from the European Commission explains – that aims to halt the loss of biodiversity and ecosystem service, and with the objectives of the EU Birds and Habitats Directives, that form the backbone of the EU’s policy to protect nature”. The Eurobarometer survey accompanies the first global assessment of the state of nature and humanity’s place in it, that is to be launched today by the intergovernmental platform on biodiversity (IPBES). EU Commissioner for the Environment, Karmenu Vella, said: “The latest Biodiversity Eurobarometer survey clearly demonstrates three things: Europeans care deeply about nature and biodiversity; they recognize climate change and biodiversity loss as two sides of the same coin; and they expect the EU to act in order to safeguard nature. The Commission has both a duty and a mandate to work towards a strong global deal for nature and people in 2020”.