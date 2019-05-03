United Kingdom: local elections. Mr Davis (political expert), “political and institutional failure”. Voters have rewarded clarity”

(London) This “vote shows us what might happen in the next European elections on 23 May when the two major parties, the Conservatives and Labour, risk being punished by voters. And minor parties will gain votes, especially Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party”. According to Professor Francis Davis, former adviser in Gordon Brown’s and David Cameron’s governments and professor of sociology and politics at the University of Birmingham and at Saint Mary’s Catholic University in London, the results of yesterday’s local elections in England and Wales show a major change in British politics. “We are witnessing a political and institutional failure”, Professor Davis explained. “Voters have rewarded the clarity and coherence of minor parties. The Greens and the Lib Dems have won because they have a clear political stance on Brexit. Indeed, the former calls for a second referendum and the latter supports remaining in the European Union while Labour and Tories are confused”, Mr Davis continued. “In my opinion, the two major parties can no longer contain voters who have little in common. There appears to be a need for a new proportional electoral system, as shown by the creation of minor parties like Change UK, the Brexit Party, the new neo-fascist UKIP, and the Scottish National Party. But to have it, the Constitution will have to be changed”.