State of the Union: Mr Kriesi (political expert, EUI), “Is there a crisis of democracy in Europe?”. Italian PM Conte in Florence today

Debate has resumed in the historic “Salone dei Cinquecento” of Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, where the conference “The State of the Union” is taking place. The event is organised by the European University Institute (EUI) on the theme “21st-Century Democracy in Europe”. After the institutional welcome, the programme in the morning kicked off with a speech by Hanspeter Kriesi (Political expert, European University Institute) on “Is there a crisis of democracy in Europe?”, followed by speeches by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, of the current rotating presidency of the EU Council, and by French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The programme in the afternoon includes a panel debate on “Restoring people’s trust” in the single market (speeches by Andrea Enria, European Central Bank; Sylvie Goulard, Bank of France; and Jakob von Weizsäcker, German Ministry of Finance). This will be followed by another panel debate on “Tackling disinformation and strengthening election integrity to support democracy” (with Hans Dahlgren, Minister for EU Affairs, Sweden; John Frank, Microsoft; Roula Khalaf, Financial Times; and Ľuboš Kukliš, European Regulators Group for Audiovisual Media Services, ERGA). Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is scheduled to deliver the closing remarks. The whole conference will be live streamed (https://stateoftheunion.eui.eu/).