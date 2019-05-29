EU enlargement: Mogherini, Albania and Macedonia “have made significant progress”. Turkey moves further away

(Brussels) “Albania and Northern Macedonia have made significant progress”. Now the EU must “live up to its commitments”. High Representative Federica Mogherini took stock of the EU’s enlargement process towards the Western Balkans and Turkey today, a year after the Commission launched the Strategy to support the transformation of these countries on the EU’s eastern border. According to the High Representative, both Albania, with its reform of the judicial system, and Macedonia, with the reforms undertaken and the agreement reached with Greece on the name dispute, “have played their part”. Now, Federica Mogherini said, the EU must “give credit where credit is due”. The accession process should continue, for “failure to reward objective progress” would “damage the EU’s credibility”. With regard to Bosnia and Herzegovina, since the situation in the country does not meet all “standards applicable to EU Member States”, the Commission said accession negotiations cannot begin yet. The same is true for Turkey: it remains “a key partner for the EU and a candidate country”, Mogherini confirmed, but it continues to “move further away from the European Union” in areas such as the rule of law and fundamental rights. Finally an appeal: Turkey “needs to reverse the trend”.