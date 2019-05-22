Pope Francis: audience, “prayer must be persistent”, especially for “difficult relations” with our brothers and sisters

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“Prayer must be persistent, and above all, it must remember our brothers and sisters, especially when we have difficult relations with them”. Pope Francis recommended this today, in his last catechesis on the Our Father, inviting everyone to “see” a similarity between some “expressions” used by Jesus and the Christian prayer par excellence. Jesus says, for example: “When you stand to pray, forgive anyone against whom you have a grievance, so that your heavenly Father may in turn forgive you your transgressions”. “How can we not see in these expressions a similarity with the Our Father?”, Pope Francis remarked: “And there are many examples like this. Even for us”. In the writings of St. Paul, we do not find the text of the Our Father, but “its presence is visible in that wonderful synthesis in which the Christian invocation is summed up in just one word: ‘Abba!’, Father”, Pope Francis continued: “In the Gospel of Luke, Jesus answers the request of his disciples who, seeing him often withdrawing to lonely places to pray, one day ask him: ‘Lord, teach us to pray just as John – the Baptist – taught his disciples’. And the Master taught them how to pray to the Father”.