European elections: 75 million views for short film “Choose your future”

(Brussels) Unprecedented viewing figures for the short film “Choose your future” launched on 25 April as part of the European Parliament’s awareness campaign in the run-up to the May elections. The figures to date show that the film has been viewed over 75 million times, which is “unprecedented” for “an institutional campaign”, the European Parliament said in a statement. Directed by award-winning Frédéric Planchon, the short film documents the moments of childbearing and birth to make the viewer reflect on why it is important to vote. “As one of the centrepieces of the 2019 European Parliament election campaign, the film intends to make Europeans aware of their shared values, emotions and responsibilities”, the statement reads. The 3-minute short film is subtitled in all 24 EU official languages and other languages spoken in the EU, with different national versions of the same language (32 in total), plus five worldwide major languages (Arabic, Chinese, Russian, Hindi and Turkish). It has also been produced in 31 sign languages and International Sign, with the support of the European Union of the Deaf. The European Parliament also announced today that over 270.000 people have signed up to the platform thistimeimvoting.eu, created by the EP to get people involved in the elections.

