Pope’s audience: Gisotti, the eight children climbed on the Popemobile “come from Libya through the humanitarian corridor”

“This morning, as he passed through the devotees before the general audience, the Pope took on the Popemobile 8 children who came from Libya through the humanitarian corridor of 29th April and on a migrant boat a few months ago”. This was stated to the press by the interim director of the Vatican Newsroom, Alessandro Gisotti. “These children, who come from different countries – including Syria, Nigeria and Congo –, are currently staying with their families at Centro Mondo Migliore in Rocca di Papa and are being looked after by Cooperativa Auxilium”, the Vatican spokesman went on. And it is to the Libyan refugees staying at Mondo Migliore that the Pope spoke again, when he gave his greetings to the Italian-speaking devotees, which, as usual, close the Wednesday audience in St Peter’s Square, which today was attended, according to the Prefecture of the Papal Household, by 20 thousand people.