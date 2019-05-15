Pope Francis: audience, he greets Libyan refugees and mentions the attempted assassination of John Paul II. “Praying the Rosary every day”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

In sending his greetings to the Italian-speaking devotees, which as usual close the Wednesday audience, the Pope also greeted “the refugees who have come from Libya and are staying at Mondo Migliore” and to the emergency shelters Casilina 1 and 2 in Rome. “In this month of May which is dedicated to the Virgin, I ask you to imitate her”, this is how he greeted the young, elderly, sick and just-married people. “The day before yesterday – he said shortly beforehand as he greeted the Polish pilgrims – we commemorated Our Lady of Fatima”. “13th May is the anniversary of her first apparition, which is the same day as that of the attempted assassination of St John Paul II”, went on Francis, speaking of what happened on the same square on 13th May 1981. Then, he mentioned the way the Polish Pope himself construed such event: “In all that that happened, I saw Mary’s special maternal protection”. Lastly, the Pope quoted the words of the Virgin: “I have come to warn the faithful to amend their lives and ask pardon for their sins. They must not continue to offend Our Lord. People must say the Rosary and do penance for their sins”. “Let’s listen to such advice”, urged Francis, “by asking Mary for her maternal protection, the gift of conversion, the spirit of penance and peace for the whole world”. “Let’s try to pray the Rosary every day, offering up to God that little time we owe Him”, this is the exhortation conveyed by the Pope in his greetings to the Portuguese-speaking devotees: “So we will bring heaven closer to men”.