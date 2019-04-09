EU-China: Brussels, bilateral summit today. Global challenges, governance, foreign policy, trade on the agenda

(Brussels) Working meeting in Brussels this afternoon for the participants in the 21st EU-China Summit: the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and Commissioner Jyrki Katainen will meet with the Prime Minister of China, Li Keqiang. Discussion will focus on the “most pressing issues in EU-China bilateral relations, such as on the trade and investment agenda, the negotiations towards a Comprehensive Investment Agreement and an agreement on Geographical Indications”, a statement from the Commission reads. “Global challenges and governance” will also be addressed, for example cooperation on multilateralism and the reform of the World Trade Organisation, climate change, and how to increase sustainable connectivity. Items on the “foreign policy” agenda include Korea, the Iran nuclear deal, and Afghanistan. A number of meetings will take place in the margins of the Summit: the eighth Energy Dialogue; the fourth Innovation Cooperation Dialogue; the Connectivity Platform; the twelfth High-Level Competition Dialogue and the second High-Level Dialogue on State Aid Control and the Fair Competition Review System; and the Regional and Urban Policy Dialogue. According to the statement from the EU, the Summit follows a number of other strategic engagements on the topic of EU-China relations.