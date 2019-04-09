Artificial Intelligence: EU guidelines. “The ethical dimension is not a luxury feature”

(Brussels) “The ethical dimension of AI is not a luxury feature or an add-on. It is only with trust that our society can fully benefit from technologies. Ethical AI is a win-win proposition that can become a competitive advantage for Europe: being a leader of human-centric AI that people can trust”. In view of today’s “Digital Day 2019”, the EU Commission presented its “Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (AI)” to build “trust in Artificial Intelligence, by taking forward the work” that the High-Level Expert Group had started last year. In particular, the Commission wants to engage industry, research institutes and public authorities. The specific goals of this process include: increasing public and private investments to at least €20 billion annually over the next decade; making more data available; fostering talent; and ensuring trust.