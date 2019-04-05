Roma: COMECE, “implement a non-paternalistic approach in dealing with their inclusion”.

(Brussels) On the eve of International Roma Day (8 April), the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE) calls on future EU leaders to “adopt a post-2020 EU Framework for National Roma Integration Strategies and to relaunch EU institutions’ commitment to enhance Roma inclusion”. In a statement released by the COMECE Secretariat today, attention is drawn to the 2018 report by the Commission on inclusion strategies. The report shows “improvements” in Roma “access to education and health, as well as in the fight against poverty”, but also reveals a “lack of progress in housing and negative trends in employment and anti-Gypsyism”. “Building up mutual trust between the mainstream society and Roma people is key to overcome anti-Gypsyism”, COMECE remarked, insisting on the need to “implement a non-paternalistic approach in dealing with Roma people’s inclusion”. “Instead of working for them”, said COMECE Secretary General Fr. Poquillon, “it is necessary to work together with Roma communities and to accompany them in their full involvement”.