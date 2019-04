This year, Pope Francis has entrusted the preparation of the texts for the Good Friday Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum to Sister Eugenia Bonetti, a Consolata Missionary and President of the “Slaves no More” Association. The news was announced by Alessandro Gisotti, “ad-interim” director of the Vatican Press Office. “The suffering of many persons who are victims of human trafficking will be the central theme of the meditations”, Gisotti explained.