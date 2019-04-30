EU future: Commission’s proposals. Juncker, “the duty of every generation is to change the destinies of Europeans for the better”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

(Brussels) A protective, competitive, fair, sustainable and “influential” Europe: these five objectives for the future of the EU were launched today by the president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, ahead of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Sibiu that will bring together EU heads of state or government on 9 May, on the eve of the European Parliament elections. “The duty of every generation is to change the destinies of Europeans, present and future, for the better. To make good on our enduring promise of peace, progress and prosperity”, Mr Juncker said. “The challenges we Europeans collectively face are multiplying by the day. For Europe to thrive, the EU’s Member States must act together. I remain convinced that it is only in unity that we will find the strength needed to preserve our European way of life, sustain our planet, and reinforce our global influence”. The 82-page document in English is available on the European Commission’s website.