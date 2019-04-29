European Youth Week: Opening event in Brussels. Theme: “Democracy and Me”, in preparation for May elections

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

(Brussels) “Our latest Eurobarometer survey on youth reveals that three out of four young people say they have been active in some form of civic activity, be it voting, joining a movement, signing a petition online or volunteering. I am proud and encourage young people to mobilise their peers to vote in the upcoming European Parliament elections so they have a voice in shaping their future”. European Commissioner for Education, Culture and Youth, Tibor Navracsics, said this at the opening of the European Youth Week 2019 (EYW2019) in Brussels. The event, which takes place every two years, celebrates and promotes activities targeted at young people through events organised in all countries participating in the Erasmus+ programme. The Week starts today, with an event in Brussels that will last until tomorrow. Many events are organised throughout the EU. This year’s theme is “Democracy and Me”. In view of the upcoming European elections on 23-26 May, debates during this year’s European Youth Week will focus on “how young people can be active in their communities and influence democratic decisions”. Tomorrow, 30 April, Commissioner Navracsics will participate in a Citizens’ Dialogue with young people in Brussels, and the European Parliament will host two major debates gathering more than 800 youth. Discussion will focus on “democratic participation as well as the impact of the European Solidarity Corps on young people, NGOs and local communities”.