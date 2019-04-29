European Youth Week: Eurobarometer, climate, education, fighting poverty among priorities for under 30s

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

(Brussels) “For more than two thirds of young people (67%), priority number one for EU action over the next ten years should be protecting the environment and fighting climate change”. This is according to a Eurobarometer survey released today at the opening of the European Youth Week. The second and third priorities are “improving education and training, including free movement of students, apprentices or pupils (56%) and fighting poverty, economic and social inequalities (56%)”. Moreover, 72% of the young people polled “say that, from the moment they were allowed to participate in elections until today, they voted in local, national, or European elections”. The survey addressed around 11,000 young people aged between 15 and 30 in March 2019. Participants will have the opportunity to discuss these and other topics at European Youth Week events. This afternoon, Commissioner Tibor Navracsics will present to young people the results of the 2018 Altiero Spinelli Awards for Outreach. “This edition of the Altiero Spinelli Prize had a particular focus on young people and will reward projects that enhance their critical awareness of the European Union and their motivation to participate in the democratic processes that will shape its future”.