Consecrated life: Uisg, XXI Plenary Assembly about “Sowers of prophetic hope”

“Sowers of prophetic hope” is the topic chosen for the XXI Plenary Assembly of Uisg (International Union of Superiors General) which will be taking place in Rome (Hotel Ergife) from 6 to 10th May. According to the president, sister Carmen Sammut, this topic makes us reflect on the way nuns can be signs of hope “in a world of divisions and war” and “for the many women and children who suffer”. The Assembly will bring together about 850 superiors general from 80 different countries, who together will try to find answers to such questions. There will be 13 official languages and about 40 guests, including speakers, representatives from the priests’/nuns’ continental Conferences and from the Vatican Dicasteries, and other leaders of organisations that are partners of Uisg. Such reflections will focus on issues such as inter-culturalism, the view of the future in religious life, the integrity of the Creation (Laudato Si’), interreligious dialogue. On 10th May, the superiors general will meet Pope Francis for a private audience. On the occasion, the Pope will launch a Campaign for the 10th anniversary of Talitha Kum called “Nuns Healing Hearts”. Before and after the Plenary Assembly, Uisg will hold 7 educational workshops, taking advantage of the fact that superiors general from all over the world will be in Rome together. Such workshops will take place on 2nd, 3rd, 13th and 14th May, at the Uisg Centre for Religious Life, at Regina Mundi (Lungotevere Tor di Nona, 7). Topics will include: canon law, child protection, communication, care of children in institutional contexts (orphanages). For further details: www.uisg.org/Plenary2019.