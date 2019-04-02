Minors: Brussels, European Forum on the rights of the child. Corazza Bildt, “do more, better and faster”

(Brussels) The European Forum on the rights of the child has begun in Brussels this morning. The meeting, on “Where we are and where we want to go”, was opened by European Commissioner Vera Jurovà with a round table attended by Anna Maria Corazza Bildt, representing the European Parliament; Romanian Minister for Social Justice Marius-Constantin Budai; and Council of Europe Deputy Secretary General Gabriella Battaini. The two-day forum will focus on several topics including “the protection of children in migration”, “children’s rights in the digital world”, and their “participation in the EU political and democratic life”. A specific aspect that will also be discussed at a round table is children in “contact” with justice. The representatives of the European institutions who opened the debate today will present the results of the workshops tomorrow afternoon. “We must pursue a more robust implementation of the principle of the child’s best interests in the context of migration”, the Commissioner emphasised in her speech, insisting in particular on the need to “improve conditions for children staying in refugee camps, especially in the hotspots”, as the Commissioner had already asked in a letter to Greece a few days ago. To the representatives of Member States attending the Forum, Corazza Bildt said: “do more, better and faster” to protect children.