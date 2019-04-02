Migration: Brussels, European Forum. “From global to local governance: how to ensure safe and regular pathways to the EU”

(Brussels) The city of Brussels will be hosting the fifth meeting of the European Migration Forum on 3-4 April. Organized by the European Commission and the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), the platform provides a space for discussion between civil society and EU institutions. The theme of the meeting will be “From global to local governance of migration: How to ensure safe and regular pathways to the EU”. Discussion will also focus on “how to implement the Global Compacts on Migration and Refugees”, organizers explained, and on “the role that civil society organisations and other local actors can play in this interaction between the international and the local dimension”. Dimitris Avramopoulos, European Commissioner for Migration, and Luca Jahier, EESC President, will deliver the opening remarks. The programme includes 5 workshops: From global to local governance of migration: the role of local authorities in managing migration; What is the future of the EU legal migration policy; The role of civil society organisations in developing and enhancing safe channels for humanitarian and protection reasons; The role of civil society and other non-public actors in enhancing cooperation with third countries on legal migration; and Migrants empowerment for better integration policies. The outcomes will be presented in a final panel debate with representatives from the Commission, Parliament, the Romanian Presidency of the EU, and the Committee of the Regions.