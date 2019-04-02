Brexit: a new stop to Westminster on British newspapers. “April’s Fool” and “Last ditch” on the headlines

(London) “Last ditch”, “Deadlock”, “Nuclear Option”, “Square One” and even “April’s Fool”. These are the words used by British newspaper to comment last night’s Westminster vote, with which the MPs rejected four potential ways out of the Brexit crisis. “Theresa May hints at general election and long delay to break deadlock” is on the headlines of the “Daily Telegraph”, a newspaper that is on the side of the Conservative party. The newspaper explains that the Prime Minister will use the possibility of a snap poll and a long delay in Great Britain’s withdrawal from the EU to convince the MPs to vote for the deal she made with Brussels. The newspaper adds that this is “almost impossible” a feat, given that the treaty has already been rejected by Parliament three times. “Crisis talks at Number 10 as MPs reject soft Brexit options”. This is written on the headlines of “The Guardian”, a Liberal newspaper (meaning Number 10 Downing street, the official residence of the Prime Minister), speaking of the five-hour Cabinet meeting planned by Theresa May this morning to find a way out of the crisis. During the meeting, according to “The Independent”, a non-political newspaper, the Prime Minister will issue a plea to the unity of the Conservative party, which is deeply divided on Brexit. According to “The Independent”, there is the risk the MPs may resign “en masse” this morning.