Incendio a Notre Dame: Comece, “Maria possa aiutare i credenti a riporre la loro fiducia nel Signore morto e risorto”

(Bruxelles) Attraverso la Comece, Commissione degli episcopati dell’Unione europea, “i vescovi europei assicurano i loro fratelli francesi della loro preghiera in occasione dell’incendio che ha devastato la cattedrale di Notre Dame di Parigi”. “In questa settimana santa – si legge in un tweet della Comece – la Vergine Maria possa aiutare i credenti a riporre la loro fiducia nel Signore morto e risorto per salvarci”.

