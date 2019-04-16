Incendio a Notre Dame: Comece, “Maria possa aiutare i credenti a riporre la loro fiducia nel Signore morto e risorto”

(Bruxelles) Attraverso la Comece, Commissione degli episcopati dell’Unione europea, “i vescovi europei assicurano i loro fratelli francesi della loro preghiera in occasione dell’incendio che ha devastato la cattedrale di Notre Dame di Parigi”. “In questa settimana santa – si legge in un tweet della Comece – la Vergine Maria possa aiutare i credenti a riporre la loro fiducia nel Signore morto e risorto per salvarci”.

Through @ComeceEu, #EUbishops ensure their brothers from #France of their prayer on the occasion of the fire that ravaged #notredame of Paris. In this holy week, may the virgin Mary help the believers to place their trust in the dead and risen Lord to save us. pic.twitter.com/zrgtX4S8da

