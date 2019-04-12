European Parliament: Strasbourg, last plenary session next week. Brexit back on the agenda

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

(Brussels) Brexit, road safety, workers’ rights, investment in growth, financial rules, consumer protection – these and many more items are on the agenda of the European Parliament’s plenary session – the last before the European Elections in May – which will be held in Strasbourg from 15 to 18 April. New legislation to improve road safety is coming up, which will make it compulsory for new cars, vans, trucks and buses to be equipped with a series of safety features to reduce fatalities. Parliament will also vote on EU-wide standards to “better protect whistle-blowers” who report illegal or harmful activities from losing their jobs. New measures will also be discussed and voted on by MEPs to strengthen the European Border and Coast Guard Agency. Then Parliament will host the last debate on the future of Europe with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. Last but not least, the UK’s withdrawal from the EU is back on the agenda with MEPs discussing a series of measures necessary to prevent the damage that a “no-deal” Brexit may cause to EU citizens and businesses.