Libya: Unicef, “half a million children endangered in Tripoli”

“Violence has escalated in Tripoli, Libya’s capital city, and in its surroundings, in the last few days. Nearly half a million children in Tripoli and dozens of thousands more in the Western areas are directly endangered by the escalation of the fights”. This is the alert given out by Unicef today, asking all warring parties to “protect every child at every time and keep them away from violence, in line with international humanitarian law”. Unicef reminds all parties to “abstain from committing serious breaches against children, including recruiting and using children in fights”. Unicef will stay on in Libya at this critical time to provide – with its partners – the support children and their families need.