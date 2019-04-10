European elections: French bishops, “The Church’s perspectives on Europe” on the website of the Bishops’ Conference

“The Church’s perspectives on Europe” is the title of a section on the website of the French Bishops’ Conference, featuring “what the Catholic Church says about Europe”. “In the run-up to the European elections”, the website reads, the goal is to bring together in one space what the Bishops’ Conferences and institutions have said so far “on some common topics: migrants, economy, defence, European construction, development aid”. In each area, readers are reminded of what has been said by the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE) and by national Bishops’ Conferences. All sections, with the exception of defence, feature numerous contributions. There is also a window on the website referring to “what COMECE says about Europe” and another one providing links to “reference texts and documents about Europe” compiled by the French bishops. Another window dedicated to the 2019 European elections is presented as follows: “From 23 to 26 May 2019, all European citizens will elect their representatives to the European Parliament. MEPs whose task will be to make, over the next five years, the laws applied by the EU Member States. The vote in France will be held on Sunday, 26 May. What is at stake in these elections for Europe? How does the Catholic Church want to participate?”.