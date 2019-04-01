Peace: Card. Bassetti, February meeting in Bari will be “a step forward towards a culture of dialogue in the Mediterranean”

(Foto Siciliani-Gennari/SIR)

“Today there is a huge need for widespread synodality in our churches, in which communal discernment is nourished by the breath of the Holy Spirit”. This is according to Card. Gualtiero Bassetti, who towards the end of his opening remarks to the Permanent Council of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (CEI), cited an implicit “criterion” in the documents of the Council: “Communion, seen as the paradigm of ecclesial life, the way of acting in the Church and of the Church”. The cardinal went on to cite Pope Francis: “Synodality, as a constitutive dimension of the Church, offers us the most appropriate framework for understanding the hierarchical ministry itself”. “Reviving the debate on synodality is an extraordinary opportunity for us to recognize we are the Church-People of God”, Card. Bassetti argued, referring to a word that “evokes movement: being together, gathering, walking together”. An example of this movement is also the meeting of reflection and spirituality for peace in the Mediterranean that the city of Bari will host in February next year. “Promoted by the Italian Church, it will be a unique meeting bringing together Catholic bishops from the countries bordering the Mare Nostrum”, the cardinal announced: “A meeting based on listening and communal discernment, which, whilst promoting synodality, is meant to be a step forward towards the promotion of a culture of dialogue and peace, for the future of Italy, Europe and the entire Mediterranean region”.