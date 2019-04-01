EU Parliament:  Brussels, MEPs debate Brexit, trade relations with China, work-family balance

(Brussels) The European Parliament is holding its second-last plenary session, in Brussels this week, before the start of the campaign for the 23-26 May European elections. On Wednesday, 3 April, MEPs will debate the state of play on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU with the Council and the Commission. Also on Wednesday, the Parliament will welcome Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for a debate on the future of Europe. It will be the nineteenth in a series of debates on the future of Europe between EU heads of state or government and MEPs. Other items on the agenda include: measures to reconcile work and private life, including ten working days paid paternity leave (debate and vote on Thursday, 4 April); new legislation on the EU gas market to be adopted by MEPs “to ensure that the same rules will apply both to gas pipelines inside the EU and to those coming into the EU from non-EU countries”; the reform of the road transport sector; and last but not least, the EU-China trade relations, ahead of the 21st EU-China summit scheduled for 9 April.