Pope Francis: Motu Proprio on protection of minors, need for “ongoing deep conversion”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

Today Pope Francis issued a Motu Proprio, a new legislation and “guidelines” for the Vatican City State, as previously announced at the end of the meeting on “The protection of minors in the Church” last February. “The protection of minors and vulnerable persons is an integral part of the Gospel message, that the Church and all its members are called to spread throughout the world”, the incipit of the Motu Proprio reads. “It is, therefore, the duty of all to generously welcome children and vulnerable persons, and to create a safe environment for them, giving priority to their interests”. This, according to Pope Francis, requires an “ongoing deep conversion, in which personal holiness and moral commitment can help to promote the credibility of the Gospel proclamation and to renew the educational mission of the Church”. The goal of today’s Motu Proprio is to further strengthen “the institutional and normative framework for preventing and combating abuse against children and vulnerable persons” in the Roman Curia and the Vatican City State.