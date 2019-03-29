24 Hours for the Lord, from Iceland to Malta, from the Netherlands to Russia, churches open for prayer

The 24 Hours for the Lord initiative called for by Pope Francis is in full swing all over Europe: in the diocese of Monaco (Monte Carlo) the appointment is at 12:00 today, 29 March, at the Church of Saint Devote for the opening Mass. The church will remain open until tomorrow’s closing Mass at 12:00 for those faithful who want to take part in Eucharistic adoration, singing, Gospel reading or go to confession. In the Netherlands, 18 churches will remain open overnight for prayer. In Breda, the initiative will take the form of a prayer relay: five different churches will take turns to offer opportunities for prayer today and tomorrow. In Riga, Latvia, the 24 Hours will begin with a Mass in the church of St Francis, followed by silent adoration in different chapels, and will end in the Church of Sts Peter and Paul. Radio Maria Latvia will offer those who cannot travel a chance to experience the 24 Hours, through the broadcasting of prayers, liturgies, and meditations. In Norway, the Church of St John the Apostle and Evangelist in Oslo will remain open from 6:00pm tonight until the same time tomorrow. In Iceland, the faithful are invited to join in prayer at Christ the King Cathedral in Reykjavik. In Malta, prayer started at Mdina Cathedral at 7 o’clock this morning and will continue until tomorrow morning at 8:00. Even in Kazan, Russia, a church will remain open for prayer.