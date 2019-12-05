Austria: 50th anniversary of “Orientierung”, TV programme for believers of all religions. Card. Schönborn, “good journalism”

The Austrian State Television ORF is celebrating its oldest programme these days: “Orientierung” (“Guidance”), a religious programme that has been aired every Sunday since 27 January 1969. For 50 years now, the Austrian television has dedicated a significant part of its programming to faith issues: Orientierung, indeed, is a flagship religious programme for the faithful of all religions recognised in Austria. The official celebrations started on 3 December and will last until end of January 2020. “In an increasingly complex world, we need common platforms able to unite society and formats that provide guidance, like Orientierung – in the literal sense of the word – has been doing for 50 years now”, ORF Director General, Alexander Wrabetz, said. Card. Christoph Schönborn, Archbishop of Vienna and President of the Austrian Bishops’ Conference, sent a written message (due to his poor health), stressing that with Orientierung the ORF has done “good journalism” for 50 years: a journalism that is “appreciative and well informed, critical, and without prejudice”. Thanks to the great expertise of ORF religious journalists, “Orientierung” has lived up to its name for 50 years, reporting on events and current trends in religions and faiths. “I am grateful that there is such a programme in Austria, which has a fixed place in the programming of the ORF”, the Cardinal concluded.