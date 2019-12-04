Belgium: Catholic Church, second annual report. More lay people and women serving in pastoral care

The number of lay people in Belgium who have received a mandate from the bishops to serve parishes has exceeded the number of serving priests: 2,038 lay people compared to 1,940 diocesan priests (of whom 51% are over 75). This data, from the Second Annual Report published by the Belgian Bishops’ Conference today, shows that “significant changes are taking place within the Belgian Church”. The number of lay people undergoing training is also growing: 64 seminarians and 36 deacons are currently in formation as opposed to 297 men and women who are being trained to work in pastoral care. “Another significant change is the feminization of the Church”, with women representing 55% of those who are serving the Church at various levels (7,000 people in 3,791 parishes). “This figure confirms that women play a key role in the future of the Church and the transmission of the faith”, a statement reads