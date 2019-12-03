Pope Francis: Message for International Day of People with Disabilities, no “throwaway culture”, remove “everything that prevents full citizenship”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“Great progress has been made towards people with disabilities in the medical and welfare fields, but still today we see the presence of the throwaway culture, and many of them feel that they exist without belonging and without participating”. Pope Francis denounces this in his message for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in which he states that today the “promotion of the right to participation plays a central role in combating discrimination and promoting the culture of encounter and quality of life”. “All this – Pope Francis remarked – calls not only for the rights of people with disabilities and their families to be protected, but it also exhorts us to make the world more human by removing everything that prevents them from having full citizenship, the obstacles of prejudice, and by promoting the accessibility of places and quality of life, taking into account of all the dimensions of the human being”.