EU Commission: Kyriakides working on “Europe’s cancer plan”. Launch on 4 February

(Brussels) The European Commission will start its outreach on Europe’s Cancer Plan at an event in the European Parliament in Brussels on 4 February, World Cancer Day. The aim is to “demonstrate the EU’s strong commitment to fighting cancer and to harness the collective power for positive change”. The event will bring together political leaders, representatives from international organisations, health ministers, academics, scientists and health professionals, the private sector and NGOs as well as cancer patients and survivors. “A new case of cancer is diagnosed in the EU every 9 seconds. It is the second leading cause of mortality after cardiovascular disease and it places a massive burden on our health and social systems, puts pressure on governmental budgets and negatively impacts the productivity and growth of the economy”, the Commission explains in a statement. For this reason, “tackling cancer is of fundamental importance for Europe’s future”. According to statistics, by 2035, there will be a doubling of cancer cases and an estimated 40% of the population will face cancer at some point in their lives. However, 40% of all cancers can be prevented if we implement what we know already. In her inaugural speech, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had announced the launch of a “European cancer plan”, which is being developed under the responsibility of Commissioner Stella Kyriakides.