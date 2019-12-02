Mediterranean: Rome to host MED2019. Economy, climate, migration: a thousand participants from 5 to 7 December

Putting the Mediterranean in the spotlight to draft a new “positive agenda”: this is the goal of the fifth edition of MED2019, an event jointly organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and by the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI). From 5 to 7 December, Rome will be the place where thousands of participants will foster “diplomatic relations” and exchange views. Participants will include the Foreign Affairs ministers of Malta, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Tunisia, Algeria, Turkey, Slovenia, India, Israel, Russia, Palestine, Egypt and Libya. As well as Finance ministers, CEOs of large corporations, and representatives of cultural and international institutions. Discussion will focus, among others, on the “Opportunities and challenges for the economy in the Mediterranean region”: identifying ways to overcome dependence, boost investment and innovation, exit war economies, ensure energy security, and explore prospective relations between China and the Middle East. MED events are built on four pillars: shared prosperity, shared security, migration, and civil society and culture. The main theme for 2019 will be climate change and the “effects of global warming on current social and political dynamics, including migration and conflicts”, the organisers explained.