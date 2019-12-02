Education: Holy See attends Council of Europe’s meeting of Ministers of Education

“Civic education in the digital age” was the topic discussed by the Ministers of Education of the States Parties to the Council of Europe’s Cultural Convention in Paris on 26 November. The Holy See Press Office announced this today, explaining that one of the topics discussed at the meeting was the impact of the “digital revolution” on both younger generations and 21st-century schools: “on the one hand it offers new and powerful tools, on the other it requires with increasing urgency to identify shared ethical criteria, to train children and young people to use the large amount of data available, exploiting its potential while at the same time being aware of the risks of manipulation associated with the mass processing of data, as well as the dangers arising from intrusion into the private sphere, and from cyberbullying”. The Holy See, which has been a party to the Cultural Convention since 1962, was represented at the Conference by Archbishop Paolo Rudelli, apostolic nuncio, and by Mgr. Yovko Pishtiyski, nunciature counsellor. In his speech, Mgr. Rudelli echoed Pope Francis’ call “for a reconstruction of the educational pact, based on the interaction of all those involved in education, primarily children and parents, on openness to all dimensions of the human person, including the spiritual, and an active involvement in the common good, leading young people to take care of their community, their country and the common home that is the planet earth”, the statement reads. The ministers gathered in Paris also adopted a declaration in which they committed themselves to “ensuring that schools guarantee, from an early age, the acquisition of the digital skills necessary to live in a democratic society, in particular those that promote the formation of a critical spirit, civic participation and ecological responsibility”. In adhering to the text adopted by the Conference, the delegation of the Holy See issued an interpretative statement, recalling once again that it understands the terms “gender” or “gender stereotypes” as referring to sexual difference based on male and female identity. The Ministers of Education then discussed the French proposal to create an observatory on the teaching of history within the Council of Europe.