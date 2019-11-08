World Forum for Democracy: Democracy Innovation Award to Nigerian initiative

(Strasbourg) “Follow the Money” is the initiative that won the Democracy Innovation Award, bestowed by the Council of Europe at the closing session of the World Forum for Democracy today. It is a network of citizens in Nigeria committed to the monitoring of public spending and international aid. “Follow the Money” is a participatory initiative that checks the proper use of government and international aid funds to ensure the money is spent to benefit the people.





“It is a network of activists, social workers, lawyers, journalists, development consultants, researchers and data analysts, that have signed up on its social mobility platform”, a statement from Strasbourg explains. Follow the Money uses media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as mainstream media, “to amplify the voices of marginalised communities”. 27 initiatives were discussed at the Forum. Three were shortlisted for the final vote: Follow the Money (Nigeria) – presented at the workshop “Rebuilding Trust in Institutions”; alGOVrithms (ePaństwo Foundation/CRTA, Poland) – presented at the workshop “The Human Brain: The Ultimate FactChecker?”; and Le Drenche (France) – presented at the workshop “Local journalism at the frontline of the information ?”.