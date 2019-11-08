World Forum for Democracy: debate on “freedom of expression and protection of journalists”. Success for “Cartooning for Peace”

(from our correspondent in Strasbourg) The World Forum for Democracy will end today at the Palais de l’Europe in Strasbourg, the seat of the Council of Europe, which sponsored the event. Two plenary sessions are taking place in the hemicycle: one is dedicated to “Freedom of expression and protection of journalists”; the other on possible “multilateral responses” to the democracy-information issue, with the participation of the Council of Europe, the UN, the OSCE, the OECD, and Reporters Without Borders. This will be followed by an exchange of views among participants who, through a spokesperson, will report on the results of yesterday’s labs and workshops.

At the end of the morning, the Democracy Innovation Award will be bestowed, and Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, will deliver the closing address. Meanwhile, outside the hemicycle, participants are holding informal meetings to build networks and knowledge that will go beyond the Forum. Also notable is the success of the initiative “Cartooning for Peace”, exhibition of the works and meeting with 37 “politically incorrect” – as they call themselves – cartoonists from around the world committed to peace, human rights, and freedom of expression. Among them is Plantureux Jean, known as aka Plantu, a French cartoonist specializing in political satire who contributed to the work of the Forum.