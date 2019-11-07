Economy: Commission’s forecast. Italy worst in Europe, weak growth. Ireland performs well, Germany badly

The Commission’s economic forecast is bleak for Italy. Indeed, the country lags behind all other EU countries, with a projected growth at 0.1% for 2019, which is expected to rise slightly (0.4) in 2020 and (0.7) in 2021. The unemployment rate for the next three years remains unchanged at 10.0%, while debt continues to grow: 136.2% this year, 136.8 in 2020 and 137.4 in 2021. The Commission’s analysis is clear: “Italy’s economy stalled at the beginning of 2018 and still shows no signs of a meaningful recovery”. Ireland, by contrast, is experiencing a record growth: 5.6% in 2019, followed by Malta (5.0%). Excellent performances are registered in almost all Eastern European countries: Hungary 4.6%; Poland and Romania, 4.1; Bulgaria 3.6; and Lithuania 3.8%. Germany is second last in Europe this year, with a GDP growth projected at 0.4%, which is expected to rise to 1.0% in the next two years.