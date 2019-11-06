Pope Francis: audience, “always build bridges, always reach out, no aggression!”

foto SIR/Marco Calvarese

“Today let us too ask the Holy Spirit to teach us to build bridges with culture, with those who do not believe or with those who have a different creed from ours”. It is with this invitation that the Pope concluded today’s audience, dedicated to St Paul’s address to the Areopagus – an extraordinary example of “inculturation of the faith”. “Always build bridges, always reach out, no aggression!”, Pope Francis remarked off the cuff. “Let us ask Him for the capacity – he concluded – to delicately inculturate the message of faith, turning a contemplative gaze to those who are ignorant of Christ, moved by a love that warms even the most hardened hearts”.